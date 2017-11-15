Plan for a health board withdrawn

Health Minister Andrew Green proposed a ‘Health and Social Care System Partnership Board’ to be set up comprising chief officers, GPs, members of the public and representatives from voluntary and community organisations.

The board would have been set up for a trial period of three years, at a cost of around £150,000 per year. However, after several hours of debate, legal questions were raised by Members, including Public Accounts Committee chairman Chris Taylor, about the setting up of a paid board.

This prompted the minister to withdraw the proposition despite just minutes earlier getting the go-ahead to continue with the debate.

Senator Green told Members that the new board would create a system that would allow better consultation with health providers that work outside the Hospital, which in turn would lead to better ministerial decision making.

However, several Members raised concerns on how the new board would work and feed their information back to the minister. There were also major concerns about the size of the board, which, at a proposed 21 members, many deemed was unworkable.

Others also criticised the lack of provisions on the proposed board for a representative for children.

Deputy Simon Brée said: ‘There is no detail here about how we will go about things if we agree this proposition.

‘We all appreciate that the health service in this Island needs improving and that everybody’s voice needs to be heard and listened to.

‘But there are many areas in this proposition that require further clarification.’

A proposal from Deputy Geoff Southern to send the proposition back to the Council of Ministers until they provide greater clarity on the points raised resulted in a tied vote at 24 votes apiece. This meant that the debate continued and the proposition was not referenced back.

However, the legal challenge was then made, prompting Senator Green to withdrawn the proposition in its entirety. He is due to bring the proposals back for debate at a later date.