Optimists will enter float in Christmas Parade

The Optimists Club said in August it would be missing this year’s December parade because of the costs associated with changing its summer float into a Christmas-themed entry.

However, the club has now had a change of heart and has transformed its Mexican-themed summer float into a float entitled Feliz Navidad – which means Merry Christmas in Spanish.

Steve Bouchard, from the Optimists Club, said: ‘After hearing from so many members of the public disappointed that we were not going to enter the Christmas Parade, and following a great deal of hard work, The Optimists Club can now confirm that we will be entering the parade in December. We just felt we needed to be there.

‘The float is basically the same as it was in the summer parade but there are a few added Christmas extras on it.’

The Battle of Flowers Association receives a £15,000 grant from the Economic Development Department to organise the parade and all the floats then receive a sum of money for taking part.

Historically The Optimists Club have entered the December parade without changing their summer entry but due to stricter rules this year they have not been able to do that.

St Clement – which won top honours in August’s parade for its float, Aquaria – will not take part in the Christmas Parade because the parish does not have a secure location to store its float, which was dismantled shortly after taking part in the summer parade.

The parade is due to take place on Sunday 10 December starting at 4.45 pm.