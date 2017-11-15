Advertising
More Portuguese man o' war washed up on Jersey beaches
MORE Portuguese man o' war have been found washed up on Jersey beaches.
The jellyfish-like creatures, which possess an extremely painful sting, began being blown ashore earlier this autumn.
They have mainly been seen around the west coast, but in recent days they have been spotted further east.
At least three were washed up at Green Island on Wednesday morning, with others being spotted near Le Hocq.
Islanders are being urged not to touch the creatures.
