Menu

Advertising

More Portuguese man o' war washed up on Jersey beaches

News | Published:

MORE Portuguese man o' war have been found washed up on Jersey beaches.

Portuguese man 'o war Picture: MICHELLE THORPE (19859467)

The jellyfish-like creatures, which possess an extremely painful sting, began being blown ashore earlier this autumn.

They have mainly been seen around the west coast, but in recent days they have been spotted further east.

At least three were washed up at Green Island on Wednesday morning, with others being spotted near Le Hocq.

Islanders are being urged not to touch the creatures.

News

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News