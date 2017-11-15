Man armed with knife Tasered by Jersey police

Two firearms officers were deployed to the area of Convent Court in St Helier at about 11.30 pm on Tuesday following reports that a man was armed with a knife.

Following a period of negotiation, the man refused to hand over the weapon, and he was Tasered to prevent him harming himself or the officers.

The man was assessed by paramedics and later detained in police custody.

The force has voluntarily referred the incident to the Jersey Police Complaints Commission.

They said there would be no further comment.