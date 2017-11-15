Jersey Royal Company aims to cut fertiliser use by up to 30 per cent

Deputy Steve Luce told States Members that following successful trials earlier this year to precisely apply agricultural chemicals to its crop, the Jersey Royal Company now plans to roll out the programme across 90 per cent of the land it farms in the Island.

‘Technology is the way forward and the precision application of fertiliser will be the way forward, along with pesticides,’ Deputy Luce said.

‘That is to be applauded and I encourage all farmers to move forward to achieve the same advantages.’

Questions about the farming industry’s use of agricultural chemical products were raised by St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft who asked the minister what steps, if any, he was taking to limit the amounts of artificial fertilisers, herbicides and pesticides being applied to fields in the Island.

Deputy Luce said his department was working with farmers and Jersey Water in a number of ways to reduce the uses of chemical products and to improve water quality. He added that this was being done through policy and strategic documents such as the Rural Economy Strategy and the Water Management Plan. He said that he was also encouraging farmers to join sustainable farming organisations, such as Red Tractor and Linking Environment Farming, which require members to farm according to environmentally-friendly and best practice.

‘The quality of our streams is very much better than it has been for many, many years and we continue to make strides in that area,’ he said.

Deputy Kevin Lewis asked if the minister was aware of the issues surrounding some weed killers, such as glyphosate, which has been banned in some places.

‘I can assure the Assembly that the chemicals we use in Jersey are on the list approved in the UK and by the EU,’ Deputy Luce said. ‘If they decide to ban a chemical, then we will do the same.’