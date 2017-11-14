Cheque fraud case is sent to the Royal Court

Kelly Ann Callec is charged with criminally, fraudulently and falsely writing an alleged victim’s name on cheques from two NatWest accounts for £46,236.

The alleged offences are said to have been committed between 30 April 2013 and 27 June 2015.

Ms Callec (36), of St John’s Road, faces a further charge of pretending that the cheques were good and valid orders for payment at some point between 1 May 2013 and 1 July 2015.

Relief Magistrate David Le Cornu told Ms Callec that the alleged offences were too serious for the Magistrate’s Court to deal with and said the matter would be sent to the Royal Court.

A committal hearing is due to be held on 21 December and the case was adjourned until 23 November.