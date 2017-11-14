Celebration leads to binding-over order

Staff from the Mayfair Hotel called the police just before midnight, when Joao Gocalo Caetano Cardoso refused to leave the premises after being told he was not allowed to drink the alcoholic drinks he had bought from the bar, the Magistrate’s Court heard.

The court was told that staff had refused to serve the defendant any more alcohol and he was asked to leave the premises. However, Cardoso said that he wanted to check in for the night.

Centenier David Webber said that when an officer arrived at the hotel on 15 April they saw Cardoso, of New Street, standing outside the hotel remonstrating with staff and asking for a refund for the drinks he had bought but had not been allowed to drink.

The officer formed the opinion that Cardoso was drunk and asked him to leave the area. Despite being given repeated opportunities to leave Cardoso refused and so was arrested and cautioned just before 1 am. Cardoso left the Island two days after the incident and returned five months later.

Advocate Lauren Glynn, defending, said that Cardoso told the police at the time that he was leaving Jersey and presumed that there was no further action being taken. However, she said that when he returned to the Island and found out he was ‘wanted’ he handed himself into police.

Relief Magistrate David Le Cornu told first-offender Cardoso that he did not want to see him back in court again.