Uninsured driver costs her boyfriend £1,500

Marcia Antonio Eusebio (26), of Roussel Street, was stopped by the police after she was caught speeding at 59 mph on Bagatelle Road – a 30 mph zone – on 27 August.

Centenier Mary O’Keefe-Burgher said that Eusebio was behind the wheel of the car because her live-in boyfriend and co-accused Fabio Emmanuel Nobrega Marques (30) had been drinking at lunchtime and did not want to drive.

Eusebio was banned from driving for three months and fined £1,175. Marques had his licence endorsed and was fined £1,500 for permitting her to use the car while uninsured.

Eusebio told the officer when she was stopped that the car was more powerful than she was used to driving.

Advocate Samantha Macfadyen, defending Eusebio, said that Marques told her that she was insured to drive the car but subsequently found out that he had ‘forgotten’ to have her as a named driver on the policy.

Advocate Jane Grace, for Marques (30), said that because his English was not good he had asked a friend to sort out the insurance and he believed that she was insured to drive.

In sentencing, Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris said that there was greater culpability in Jersey law on the owner rather than the friend driving.

‘If someone owns a car in Jersey, they have a responsibility to make sure that it is insured,’ he said.