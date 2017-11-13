St Helier lifeboat crew announce split from RNLI

It is the latest twist in what has been a tumultuous year for the charity and the St Helier crew.

At a meeting at the their HQ on Albert Quay on Monday night crew members singled their intentions to ‘shocked’ charity representatives.

They are now working to move forward with the divorce process but have vowed to continue to man the lifeboat while it is finalised.

The crew and the RNLI have been embroiled in infighting over in recent months since their coxswain Andy Hibbs was sacked earlier this year.

He was later reinstated with a full apology.

Speaking after the meeting Coxswain Andy Hibbs said: ‘They were not expecting that. Our reception was a bit liked what you’d expect if Donald Trump went to North Korea.

'They were totally shocked. They said a crew has never done this before. They want another meeting on Friday with the crew and other representatives to move forward.’

The St Catherine’s lifeboat crew intend to stay part of the RNLI.

