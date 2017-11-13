Man swore at St John Ambulance worker in car park

Ryan Lee Smyth also shouted and acted aggressively towards staff at a security business at La Collette after his vehicle was towed on another occasion when he had again parked without permission on private land.

As well as admitting two charges of disorderly conduct and threatening behaviour, the 30-year-old of Green Street also admitted careless driving after his car ended up on its roof on Les Varines and possession of a personal amount of cannabis.

Legal adviser Lauren Hallam said that the first incident was on 22 February when he went to get his car from the St John Ambulance car park and found it had been deliberately blocked in by an ambulance.

He was told that he had repeatedly parked in the car park without consent but he claimed it was a case of mistaken identity and lost his temper. The court heard that he aggressively shouted at a worker and said ‘Move the f****** van’.

Smyth also shouted and acted aggressively toward G4S staff after they towed away and impounded a van that he owned. The vehicle was parked in the Grouville Arsenal housing estate owned by Andium Homes on 4 July.

The vehicle was taken to the G4S depot at La Collette and Smyth had a confrontation there with four G4S employees as he demanded they release his van. During this dispute, he threatened to cut the gate with bolt cutters to get his vehicle out.

Advocate Christine Hall, defending, said her client accepted that his tone and manner may have been aggressive but said that he was not violent toward anyone.

Meanwhile, a car driven by Smyth ended up on its roof on Les Varines on 3 June after he said his foot slipped from the brake onto the accelerator as he was taking a corner. Smyth was adamant he had not been speeding.

Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris said: ‘I would hate you to think I was so gullible as to believe that version of events but I have to accept the basis on which the guilty plea is accepted.’

Advocate Hall said the disorderly conduct was ‘low level offending’. She said Smyth suffers from ADHD and as a result he overreacts, adding that the father of four fully accepted that he needs to do some growing up.

In sentencing Mr Harris said: ‘It is clear that your language and demeanour was aggressive and you used abusive language. Had you dealt with the situations more calmly, you probably wouldn’t be here. However, this seems to be part of your character.’

Smyth was ordered to complete 70 hours of community service and fined £1,000 for the careless driving offence. His licence was also endorsed.