Man 'raped woman after house party,' court hears

The woman claims that Peter John Brewer had sex with her even though she told him 'countless times' to stop.

The 45-year-old old defendant denies rape.

Jurors in the Royal Court heard that Mr Brewer ended up in bed with the woman following a house party last year.

The woman, it was heard, was severely drunk, high on cannabis and had traces of the anti-anxiety drug Valium in her blood.

Opening the case, Crown Advocate Conrad Yates said the case was all about consent and, essentially, the alleged victim’s word against the defendant’s as they were the only two in the room at the time.

Addressing the jury of nine women and three men, he said: ‘I can tell you that this is not the sort of rape where a woman is pulled into an alleyway by a man. It is not the sort of case where there are threats of violence.

'You might think these are the types of case that immediately spring to mind when rape is mentioned. But I urge you not approach this trial with prejudices about what rape is. The facts in this case are different.'

The trial continues.