Judge tells defendant ahead of Amsterdam holiday: ‘Bring nothing back apart from tulips and happy memories’
A 20-YEAR-OLD man who has admitted committing an indecent assault has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.
Mitchell Jack Evans, of School Road, St Clement, committed the offence on 18 June in Bath Street but no details were given.
He is due to be sentenced next month. Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris said that by pleading guilty the defendant’s name goes on to the register held under the Sexual Offenders’ Law immediately.
Evans was given consent to travel to Amsterdam on holiday prior to sentencing. Mr Harris said: ‘Bring nothing back apart from tulips and happy memories.’
Sentencing is due to take place on 13 December.
