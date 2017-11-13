Hospital funding delay could cost extra £27m

Bank of England governor Mark Carney announced earlier this month that the base rate, which is used by the banks as a benchmark for their own lending rates, would increase from a record low of 0.25 to 0.5 per cent.

It is expected that most lenders will now increase their interest rates in a move which is expected to add around £700 a year to a mortgage on an average home in Jersey.

At the end of last month Treasury Minister Alan Maclean lodged proposals to borrow up to £275 million to fund the new hospital, with the remaining amount to meet the total £466 million cost of the project to come from the Island’s rainy day fund, the Strategic Reserve.

Funding proposals for the new hospital – the latest of which are identical to plans which were withdrawn earlier this year – have been repeatedly delayed by the minister and the States Assembly.

Deputy John Le Fondré, chairman of the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel, said that the cost of borrowing would rise by millions due to the base rate increase.

‘Very simplistically, if bond rates rise by the interest rate rise then it is £275 million at 0.25 per cent,’ he said.

‘The total, by my calculations would be £27.5 million for a 40-year bond or £20.6 million over 30 years. This additional cost is a direct consequence of the delay by the Council of Ministers of the debate in May – specifically the Chief Minister’s decision to delay it.’

He added: ‘You could say that this would be £600,000 per year, which would pay for the new public sector reform team, or it [£20.6 million] would be half the cost of the new Les Quennevais School.’

However, Constable John Refault, who is an assistant minister in the Treasury Department, said that the increase in interest rates was already accounted for in the future hospital budget.

He added that while the rate of borrowing would now be higher than it would have been earlier in the year, overall the base rate increase would not have much impact on the overall cost of the new facility.

‘There will be a small increase because of the rate rise but we have known for some time that they were thinking about putting up interest rates,’ he said.

‘Also the people offering borrowing were aware of this, so the market has been prepared for some time and so have we. When we lodged the funding proposition in October we took this into account.

‘We have contingencies in place in case there was going to be a rate rise. With a project which takes place over many years like this you have to have a contingency in place for things like interest rates, inflations and exchange rates.’

Mr Refault said that any future base rate increases were expected to be ‘small and incremental’, so would therefore present little risk to the hospital project.

‘The biggest risk to the project is further delay because the costs of importing materials keep going up,’ said the Constable.

‘That could add £20 million a year to the cost. I know some people have raised objections to the project but they are a vocal minority. The majority of people just want to get on with it.’