Woman's lucky escape after van is engulfed in a ball of flames

Fire crews were called to Grande Route de St Martin at 3.24 pm on Sunday after receiving numerous calls about a vehicle ablaze close to a domestic oil tank.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the flames, which had not spread to the oil tank, with a high pressure hose reel. The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Although the vehicle was being driven at the time of the fire, the female driver was able to safely pull over on the road between Five Oaks and Maufant Village, before the blaze took hold.

The police also attended the scene to keep bystanders at a safe distance and to control traffic in the area. Following the blaze firefighters cleared the road of debris, enabling it to re-open.