Students tackle stigma of disability in Rotary debate

Le Rocquier School began the fourth year of the debate with their motion that promoting social inclusion can help to combat stigma relating to physical and mental disability.

Les Quennevais School then asked whether mental health in teenagers was taken seriously, with student Grace Burnouf arguing that social media was fuelling a mental health crisis and that more tolerance was needed for mental health conditions in society.

‘The British stiff upper lip is no longer acceptable or advisable in the modern world,’ she said. ‘People in Jersey see counselling as a taboo, something to be ashamed of. As an island community we need to accept and normalise counselling, just as they do in the US.’

Beaulieu School students asked whether increasing mental health awareness in Jersey would exacerbate the problem, and Hautlieu School debated whether there was too much focus on mental health and not enough on emotional wellbeing.

Jersey College for Girls, meanwhile, argued that the completion of school work for younger students does not reap positive rewards, but causes unnecessary stress and anxiety.

The second hour of the session saw students from Haute Vallée School, Victoria College and De La Salle College put their respective motions to the floor.

Victoria College’s motion for debate was ‘boys don’t cry’, and student Thomas Andrews bemoaned the fact that many males feel unable to visibly show their emotions. ‘Unfortunately we don’t allow ourselves the cathartic use of crying,’ he explained.

He went on to say that crying among their peers was ‘social suicide’ for boys.

Fellow Victoria College student Oscar Le Seelleur said that if boys could be told from an early age that it was okay to speak openly about their emotions, ‘then I truly believe we can help prevent mental ill health occurring [in males]’.

De La Salle College pupils insisted that mental ill health was not a gender-specific issue, and student Sam Viney said: ‘Opening up about your emotions does not take away from the intrinsic value of being a man.’

The event was organised by the Rotary Club of Jersey and featured an opening address by the Lieutenant-Governor, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton.

Sir Stephen spoke about the need for everyone in society to have someone to turn to, to express their fears and anxieties.

‘I used to find when I was in my military career that I needed to find someone in the organisation with whom I could have that dialogue – because everybody goes through periods where they need to be able to talk things through with someone.’

After summing up the debate, Senator Paul Routier invited the Assembly of Students to vote on the proposition ‘Do you consider that more needs to be done by government and by the Island community to ensure that those with mental health challenges or suffering from conditions such as autism, are not disadvantaged, and that the stigma around mental health and physical disability issues in Jersey society is reduced?’

The proposition was accepted, with 27 students voting for the motion, one voting against and six abstaining.