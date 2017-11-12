New Next store due to open

A £15 million redevelopment of the New Street side of de Gruchy department store has now been completed and Next is currently completing an internal shop fitting. Fifteen new jobs have been created, the store says.

Next is due to take over the whole of the site and is due to close its current outlet in Queen Street to move to the new location.

It has previously said that the move will enable it to extend its product range in Jersey, which for the first time will include furniture. The development also means that de Gruchy doubles in size, with an additional 20,000 square feet of retail space over three floors.

Store manager Tracey Pelleymoumter said: ‘We are very excited to open our new store in St Helier and also introduce our home department to the Island, so make sure you come down and have a look.’