Breastfeeding mothers ‘need more support’

The politician tasked with improving breastfeeding rates in the Island, Deputy Kristina Moore, has now urged employers to be more aware of the support new mothers will need when they go back to work.

Deputy Moore says that she also intends to meet St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft to look at the current facilities in place for breastfeeding mothers.

The Deputy – who has responsibility for the 1,001 Critical Days initiative which focuses on the development of children in their early years – has met mothers from the Breastfeeding Buddies group to hear their experiences as well as a new mother and her baby during a health visit with Family Nursing & Home Care.

She said: ‘Some mothers were worrying about going back to work at an early stage. This can put a woman off breastfeeding altogether, as they put a lot of effort and time into establishing the feeding and become worried about the difficulties of then stopping to go back to work.

‘I hope that we can encourage employers to consider these matters and meet new mothers, before they return to work, to assess their needs and discuss whether private areas in the workplace can be made available for the mother to express milk or feed the baby on a break.

‘This is an important matter to consider, as concerns about going back to work can cause unnecessary stress and affect the mother’s wellbeing, which has a negative impact on their ability to work.’

She added: ‘Once an individual returns to work they are often seen as a normal functioning member of staff but they still have certain needs and it would be helpful if employers were made aware of those needs.’

Deputy Moore added that a number of mothers from the Breastfeeding Buddies group said there should be better facilities in public places for mothers to be able to feed their children when they are out and about.

She said: ‘From speaking to the mothers it appears breastfeeding rates are increasing and attitudes towards breastfeeding in public appear to have improved, which is fantastic and shows that progress in this area has been made, but there is still a lot more to do.’

The long-term health benefits for breastfed babies, which include reduced rates of many infectious and immunological diseases, reduced rates of obesity and a reduced risk of developing type-2 diabetes, are well documented.