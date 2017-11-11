Plans for more hospital parking

There are also plans to run a shuttle-bus service between Patriotic Street car park and the new unit, which is on the opposite side of the Parade to the current main hospital building. Under the plans there will also be two drop-off spaces outside the facility.

However, backbench politicians say they have serious concerns about access, especially for elderly or infirm patients.

On Friday, at the first Future Hospital Review Panel hearing, Deputy Simon Brée, panel chairman, called for senior Health Department officials to ‘allay fears’ over access to the unit. It was heard that about 1,000 people a week access outpatient care right across the Health Service in Jersey. Not all of them will be cared for at Westaway Court, under the plans.

Deputy Brée said the panel had concerns that planned access to Westaway Court was not good enough and said that it was unacceptable to think outpatients, who may be receiving care for chronic physical ailments, should have to walk from Patriotic Street car park to the unit, across a main road. He gave the example of his 86-year-old father who receives outpatient care twice a week and sometimes struggles to walk.

Infrastructure Minister Eddie Noel said the planned number of parking spaces exceeds parking provision outside Gwyneth Huelin – the outpatient wing – where there are six.

Deputy Brée responded: ‘Do you seriously believe that 14 spaces will cater for demand at Westaway Court?’

Deputy Noel replied: ‘With provision of other transport solutions that are in the process of being worked on. For example, we are looking at a patient-transport service between Patriotic Street and Westaway. There is going to be a designated bus stop in addition to the 14 disabled spaces. There are also drop-off spaces and additional provision for patient transport vehicles.’

Although described as ‘disabled spaces’ not all the planned parking spaces at Westaway Court will be for Blue Badge holders, it was heard. The spaces will just be wider and designed to be more accessible.

Bernard Place, project director for the future hospital project, also hinted that as part of the plan to move to Westaway Court the Health Department was looking into extending the hours for outpatient appointments. He said: ‘Currently I would argue we do not schedule as efficiently as we should. We schedule in a narrow working day; it starts at 9 am and we wind down at 4 or 4.30 pm. Clearly to make best use of this space we need to attend to that.’

The proposed scheme for the new hospital and how it will be funded is due to be debated at the end of this month.

Vice-chairman Deputy Richard Renouf, Deputies Terry MacDonald, John Le Fondré and Senator Sarah Ferguson were also sitting on the panel.