Homeless father ‘priced out of accommodation’

Vincent Hughes (59) has been homeless for two years and says that being able to rent somewhere in Jersey is not even an option for someone in his position.

Today, which marks the start of Homelessness Awareness Week, he is calling on landlords to do more to make renting a private property a viable option for the dozens of Islanders living in homeless shelters and is also asking the States to consider introducing legislation to cap rental prices.

Mr Hughes, who moved from Leeds to Jersey four years ago, lives in Sanctuary Lodge – independent accommodation run by the Sanctuary Trust, a charity that provides shelter to homeless men.

The rent per week at the Lodge is £105 for those receiving benefits and is paid by Social Security. The average rent per week for a bedsit owned by the States social housing provider Andium Homes is £127.42, while the it costs on average £172.16 a week to rent a one-bedroom Andium flat.

Mr Hughes said: ‘There needs to be a cap on rent of a maximum of £180 per week [for a one-bedroom flat]. I don’t think that is asking too much of the landlords and that is a price bracket that I would be able to look at when I’m ready to move on.

‘If I saw a property that was fantastic but was £1,200 per month, then I wouldn’t be able to live in it. The level of rent decides what kind of properties people can live in, and if you don’t have qualifications that could mean living in somewhere quite bleak.

‘The rent levels in Jersey are astronomical. People on low incomes often have to work two or three jobs just to be able to pay their monthly rent.’

The father-of-two is unable to work because he suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, which he has had since the age of nine.

Mr Hughes, who hopes to move out of Sanctuary Lodge in March, said: ‘I feel so sorry for younger people who don’t even have a chance.

‘There are people who are 70 years old and they are living in homeless shelters – you would think by that age they would be settled, but life is tough.

‘It can be very stressful for people on a minimum wage who are trying to pay high rents and to also support themselves.’

Carl Blackmore, compliance manager for Sanctuary Trust, said there was a ‘hidden homeless’ issue in Jersey adding that there were a number of people living on friends’ and family’s floors and sofas.

He said: ‘There is certainly a shortage of affordable housing for a certain age bracket. Those aged between 25 and 40 really struggle, especially if they are on a low wage.

‘A lot of people are sleeping where they shouldn’t be, for instance on a sofa or in a States-owned property when they shouldn’t be there. It’s really difficult to quantify how many people are living in this situation.’