EgyptAir crash: Lawyer criticises French authorities

Richard Osman – a father of two who worked for mining company Centamin – was one of 66 people who died when flight MS804 plunged into the Mediterranean en route from Paris to Cairo in May last year. No one on board the plane survived.

French and Egyptian authorities have launched their own investigations into the crash.

The Egyptian investigators have now concluded their inquiry and a file has been passed to the country’s Attorney General in Cairo.

But French investigators have been left frustrated at the Egyptians’ apparent refusal to hand over raw data from the black box flight recorders and pieces of debris.

Relatives of those killed had hoped that a recent visit to France by Egypt’s president, Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, would smooth relations and lead to the African state’s investigators handing over the evidence. But there has been no public comment since the visit last month.

‘We can only deplore the deafening silence of France after the arrival of the Egyptian president. We hope for rapid progress soon and that Egypt responds to requests from French investigators,’ said Antoine Lachenaud, a lawyer representing many of the families of those killed.

French investigators are understood to be examining three possible causes of the crash: terrorism, a fire caused by the co-pilot’s mobile devices overheating after being plugged into a socket in the cockpit or mechanical failure.

Terrorism is considered the least likely cause.