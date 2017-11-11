‘Bizarre’ hearing raises fears trial will collapse

Dutch national Richard de Wit is accused of stabbing to death the 24-year-old on a houseboat in Kashmir in 2013.

Since his arrest the case has been dogged with setbacks, including witnesses failing to attend court, the defendant repeatedly sacking his legal team and several changes of the trial judge.

This week the risk of Mr de Wit being declared mentally unfit to stand trial increased, as he appeared confused and agitated in court.

He arrived in the dock three hours late for undisclosed reasons and produced a handwritten note claiming that his life was in danger and that the prosecutor had been bribed to assassinate him.

He went on to claim that a chemical was being put on his head every night.

Two more papers – a private note and a petition from a group of 19 inmates at de Wit’s remand prison begging the jail’s superintendent to remove him because of ‘extreme disruptive behaviour’ during the night – were handed to the court.

The hearing, during which no progress was made, was described as ‘bizarre by any standards’ by Miss Groves’ father, Vic.

He said that following Mr de Wit’s note and the petition from the inmates, the subject of the accused’s fitness to stand trial will be raised again. ‘The chances of this case ever reaching a safe conclusion significantly worsened today – for several reasons,’ he said. ‘The whole affair reflects very badly on the Kashmiri system of justice and, unless some high-level pressure is applied to address the main causes of concern, the case will eventually collapse.

‘This would be the worst possible outcome after more than four-and-a-half years of ineptitude,’ he added.