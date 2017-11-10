Twelve months’ jail for man who imported 1g of heroin

Imposing the custodial sentence, Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris said that the message had to go out that those who imported class A drugs into Jersey would face a custodial sentence.

Richard Waugh (47), a native of Falkirk, was stopped by Customs officers after travelling to Jersey on 9 October from Poole on board the Condor Liberation.

When questioned, he told Customs he was prescribed methadone for drug dependency and then admitted that he had brought with him about 1g of heroin for his personal use.

He told officers that he had bought 3.5g of heroin in the UK and consumed a quantity of it before he got on the ferry.

Advocate Lucy Marks, defending, urged the court to impose a sentence of community service and probation.

She said that the defendant intended to return to Scotland when proceedings were concluded and that arrangements had already been put in place with the probation service in Fife to supervise a community service order.

Advocate Marks said that there was no commercial intent and the drugs were never going to end up on the streets of Jersey.

At a previous hearing, the value of the drugs had been estimated at anywhere between £600 and £1,500.

Even though Mr Harris accepted the defendant had been co-operative and had entered an early guilty plea, he said that as ‘a matter of principle’, he could not avoid imposing a custodial sentence.