Sprinkler systems for new States schools

Currently, the only States school in Jersey to have a sprinkler system covering the entire building is the recently built St Martin’s primary. Rouge Bouillon Primary School has a partial system, which only covers its underground car park.

In line with the UK, it is not compulsory to install such systems in schools, and there are no plans to change the law.

However, all newly constructed schools, such as the planned Les Quennevais secondary, are to have full sprinkler systems installed.

The FoI response states: ‘Fire safety sprinkler systems are primarily installed for the saving of lives and are not generally required to be installed in low-rise buildings which are not being occupied overnight, not constructed for multi-storey occupation, such as high-rise flats, and which have the presence of multiple escape routes.

‘There are no current plans to make sprinkler systems mandatory in schools. However, the States of Jersey approach for the future is to install sprinkler systems in all newly constructed schools.’

There are no plans to retro-fit sprinkler systems in any schools or colleges.