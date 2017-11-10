Advertising
Sex offender: The disturbing online conversation that ended in arrest
ISLANDER Jason Bushell Sutton has been locked up after admitting attempting to groom who he thought was a 15-year-old boy for sex on a gay adult dating site.
The 'boy' was, in fact, a mother who has made it her mission to snare online sex offenders. He was this week remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced later this year.
CONVERSATION TRANSCRIPT AS WRITTEN BY MISS O'CONNOR (THE BOY) AND SUTTON
Sutton: Hey how are you. Very cute x
'Boy': Thanks I'm good you? Just updating my profile, new to This
Sutton: Well you're very cute x simple
'Boy': Thanks you look nice to x How long have you been on ehre x
Sutton: On Grindr? A couple of years xxxx
'Boy': Ahh ok that's cool xx
Sutton: What are you up to today? You looking for any fun? Xx
'Boy': I've just finished shcool x you? x
Sutton: I work matey x Are you into older guys? X [Send picture of himself shirtless] Taht's me x hope you like
'Boy': Ahh nice what you do for work x and yeah you look nice, I get on with anyone that's nice x I'm 15 x
Sutton: Ah ok cool x I am nice! Are you discreet? x
'Boy': What's that mean? X
Sutton: You'll keep things secret
'Boy': Oh yeah that's ok
Sutton: Cool x When you 16
'Boy': Next September x
Sutton: Ok cool x
'Boy': So what are you looking for lol x
Sutton: What are you looking for is more the point x
'Boy': Not sure lol not done anything yet x
Sutton: Cool!!we can meet an just go slow x
'Boy': Ok lol, what do you want do x
Sutton: Where would we go? I can't accom x
'Boy': Umm I don't know lol
Next morning
Sutton: You ok Are you in town today? Fancy meeting me somewhere for naughty fun x Nothing heavy just a kiss and a feel
Sutton: Take it no then. Cheers x
'Boy': I'm at school today until 3?
Sutton: Thought you said you had finished school!! Oh I get you [laughing face emoticon. What about tomorrow before school x
'Boy': No I'm only just turned 15 still have school lol, I don't know if I can before school that would be early and my mum might ask why I'm going early lol
Sutton: That's ok no prob x I really want to kiss you x Can you come meet me when you finish school x
'Boy': What today?
Sutton: If you want! I know a quiet place where we can kiss and feel each other
'Boy': Ok lol might not be straight after school but I can afer if you want to. Where? Cos I don't want to get in trouble
Sutton: You won't get in trouble! I don't want to get in trouble either x
'Boy': Ok where
Sutton: Do you know where patriotic street car park is? Meet me by the motorcycle stand at 4.45
Boy: Is that the one by the hospital
Sutton: Yes mate x
'Boy': Yeah I know what one
Sutton: Ok meet me at 4.45 ok x
'Boy': Ok I'm scared lol
Sutton: You'll be ok x It's onyl a kiss and a feel ok x I promise I am a nice guy x
'Boy': Ok what do you man a feel lol
Sutton: A feel of each other's d**** If that's ok
'Boy': Lol ok never done it before
Sutton: It will be fun. What school you at? Will you be in uniform or not?
'Boy': Ok lol I'm gonna get changed probley
Sutton: Ok cool! Trackie bottoms if you have them? What school you at anyway?
'Boy': Ok I'm at grainville
Sutton: Cool you enjoy school x
'Boy': Not really lol
Sutton: I didn't either lol. So are you going to meet me then x
'Boy': It's boring. And yeah if you want me to
Sutton: Yeah I do x So will you wear trackie bottoms for me x
'Boy': Ok I will then
