Sex offender: The disturbing online conversation that ended in arrest

The 'boy' was, in fact, a mother who has made it her mission to snare online sex offenders. He was this week remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced later this year.

Full story: Click here.

CONVERSATION TRANSCRIPT AS WRITTEN BY MISS O'CONNOR (THE BOY) AND SUTTON

Sutton: Hey how are you. Very cute x

'Boy': Thanks I'm good you? Just updating my profile, new to This

Sutton: Well you're very cute x simple

'Boy': Thanks you look nice to x How long have you been on ehre x

Sutton: On Grindr? A couple of years xxxx

'Boy': Ahh ok that's cool xx

Sutton: What are you up to today? You looking for any fun? Xx

'Boy': I've just finished shcool x you? x

Sutton: I work matey x Are you into older guys? X [Send picture of himself shirtless] Taht's me x hope you like

'Boy': Ahh nice what you do for work x and yeah you look nice, I get on with anyone that's nice x I'm 15 x

Sutton: Ah ok cool x I am nice! Are you discreet? x

'Boy': What's that mean? X

Sutton: You'll keep things secret

'Boy': Oh yeah that's ok

Sutton: Cool x When you 16

'Boy': Next September x

Sutton: Ok cool x

'Boy': So what are you looking for lol x

Sutton: What are you looking for is more the point x

'Boy': Not sure lol not done anything yet x

Sutton: Cool!!we can meet an just go slow x

'Boy': Ok lol, what do you want do x

Sutton: Where would we go? I can't accom x

'Boy': Umm I don't know lol

Next morning

Sutton: You ok Are you in town today? Fancy meeting me somewhere for naughty fun x Nothing heavy just a kiss and a feel

Sutton: Take it no then. Cheers x

'Boy': I'm at school today until 3?

Sutton: Thought you said you had finished school!! Oh I get you [laughing face emoticon. What about tomorrow before school x

'Boy': No I'm only just turned 15 still have school lol, I don't know if I can before school that would be early and my mum might ask why I'm going early lol

Sutton: That's ok no prob x I really want to kiss you x Can you come meet me when you finish school x

'Boy': What today?

Sutton: If you want! I know a quiet place where we can kiss and feel each other

'Boy': Ok lol might not be straight after school but I can afer if you want to. Where? Cos I don't want to get in trouble

Sutton: You won't get in trouble! I don't want to get in trouble either x

'Boy': Ok where

Sutton: Do you know where patriotic street car park is? Meet me by the motorcycle stand at 4.45

Boy: Is that the one by the hospital

Sutton: Yes mate x

'Boy': Yeah I know what one

Sutton: Ok meet me at 4.45 ok x

'Boy': Ok I'm scared lol

Sutton: You'll be ok x It's onyl a kiss and a feel ok x I promise I am a nice guy x

'Boy': Ok what do you man a feel lol

Sutton: A feel of each other's d**** If that's ok

'Boy': Lol ok never done it before

Sutton: It will be fun. What school you at? Will you be in uniform or not?

'Boy': Ok lol I'm gonna get changed probley

Sutton: Ok cool! Trackie bottoms if you have them? What school you at anyway?

'Boy': Ok I'm at grainville

Sutton: Cool you enjoy school x

'Boy': Not really lol

Sutton: I didn't either lol. So are you going to meet me then x

'Boy': It's boring. And yeah if you want me to

Sutton: Yeah I do x So will you wear trackie bottoms for me x

'Boy': Ok I will then