Online sex offender locked up after being snared by vigilante mum

Married man Jason Bushell Sutton woke up behind bars this morning after admitting attempting to groom what he thought was a 15-year-old boy for sex on a gay adult dating site.

He was, in fact, communicating with mother-of-two Cheyenne O’Connor, who was posing as the teenager.

Sutton (48) sent a series of explicit messages to what he thought was a Grainville pupil who had recently come out as gay and asked him to keep their relationship a ‘secret’.

He eventually arranged to meet the ‘boy’ in the toilets at Patriotic Street car park for sexual touching and asked him to ‘wear trackie bottoms’.

When Sutton arrived he was photographed by Miss O’Connor, who was hiding in a nearby car. Evidence, including photographs and screenshots of messages, were passed to detectives who arrested the defendant days later during a dawn raid on his home.

Today Miss O’Connor, who posed online as a teenage girl to catch another sex offender earlier this year, has vowed to continue her work online and now has the backing of a major UK group.

The 19-year-old was sentenced to 180 hours’ community service in September after admitting attempting to groom a teenage ‘girl’.

Miss O’Connor added: ‘I am going to carry this on on every app I can think of. If someone is reading this and they think they can go on the internet and groom children they should know that I will make it my mission to catch you.

‘Victims of abuse may be silenced for a while but every dog has its day.’

She added: ‘This guy [Sutton] is dangerous. I had three others from Jersey message me too. One guy tried to tell me off for being on the site when I was so young. The next morning he messaged me, saying: “Hey sexy. I am horny x.” These men exist and they are dangerous.’

Sutton, of Route des Sablons, Grouville, was remanded in custody by Relief Magistrate David Le Cornu and placed on the Sex Offenders Register. He is due to be sentenced on 30 November. The maximum jail term the Magistrate’s Court can impose is 12 months.

Advocate Sue Pearmain, defending, said that her client had excellent references from his employer and had a husband with whom he had been in a stable 26-year relationship. She said that there was no application for bail, as Sutton wanted to start his sentence straight away.