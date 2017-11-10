Drink-driver crashed into wall three times – then left her car in a field and ran off

Lorraine Margaret Corr, of Mont Cochon, St Lawrence, was sentenced to 120 hours of community service and banned from driving for 33 months after admitting drink-driving and failing to stop and report an accident on Rue des Mans in St Brelade.

Centenier Amanda Wright said that a witness travelling in a car behind a silver MG saw it clip the wall at an accident blackspot on Pont Marquet at about 5.45 pm on 17 September.

The MG bounced off the wall before striking it twice more. The Magistrate's Court heard that the driver got out and asked the witnesses to help move it. She smelt of alcohol, so the police were called.

However, the driver then got back into the MG and drove it a short distance before turning into a field. The witnesses followed. Centenier Wright said that Corr then asked the witnesses for a lift and asked if the police had been called.

The witnesses locked their car door and Corr ran off. When the police arrived they searched the field but Corr was not found. However, she was spotted by officers shortly afterwards in Rue du Bocage in St Peter.

The court heard that a reading taken at police headquarters about two hours after the crash showed a level of 99 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcg.

Corr also admitted driving on an English licence despite living in Jersey for many years, and for that offence she was fined £500.

Advocate Lucy Marks, defending, said that Corr wanted to offer her sincere apologies for a ‘huge mistake’.

The lawyer said that her client suffered from panic attacks and the defendant candidly admitted that she drank to intoxication when these come on.

‘Miss Corr’s use of alcohol as a coping strategy has clearly made things worse,’ said Advocate Marks.