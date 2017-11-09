Seal pup avoids big tides

Pups cannot swim for the first three weeks of their lives and have to remain on land. They only take to the water for a quick paddle with the help of their mother.

And so the white-coated seal, which is believed to be about two weeks old, was deposited on the rock to see out this week’s tides, which peaked at 35.9 ft on Wednesday.

Two older pups were also spotted around the rock, while a dead pup was seen nearby. Marine experts do not want to publicly name the reef, as they do not want to encourage people to visit the area.

Donna de Gruchy, Channel Islands co-ordinator of British Divers Marine Life Rescue, said: ‘We received a call as the pup stood out, as it was on a high rock.

‘We spoke to Fisheries and asked if anyone out at the reef could take a look to make sure it was ok.

‘The pup would have been taken there by mum to avoid the big spring tides and we expect it will be brought down soon. By the time it is three weeks old it will be swimming by itself.’

Seal pup findings should be reported to the JSPCA by calling the 24-hour line: 724331.