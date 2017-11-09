Public employees ‘must feel able to speak out at work’

Deputy Kristina Moore met the States Employment Board to discuss how government reporting systems, including those concerning sexual abuse and harassment, could be improved.

The meeting comes following allegations of inappropriate behaviour by MPs from across Westminster.

Deputy Moore described the current situation in Westminster – which has resulted in the resignation of a number of politicians, including that of Sir Michael Fallon from his position of Defence Secretary – as a ‘watershed moment’.

Prime Minster Theresa May has since said that a new grievance procedure would be introduced and added that the government needed to do more to stop people abusing their political power.

Deputy Moore said: ‘The current situation within UK government is a watershed moment. It’s got to be a good thing that it has been highlighted and will help people come forward.

‘As someone who works for the States and in that environment, I do think we have a good open, listening culture. I don’t think we have the same situation as what we have seen in Westminster because we don’t have the same employment relationship, in that most States Members do not directly employ their own staff.’

Earlier this week, Deputy Moore revealed that the States’ new Commissioner for Standards was considering two complaints made against politicians by members of the public. The allegations were submitted in August. There is no suggestion that they involve sexual harassment.

Deputy Moore said: ‘I would hope that people would feel more aware of the devastating impact their actions can have on the person being targeted. I think people need to feel like they will be listened to.

‘There is a view that people’s reputations could be damaged and someone might been seen as a troublemaker rather than someone calling out poor behaviour. The States Employment Board is looking at employers’ policies and asking them what things can be done to help people who wish to report cases.’