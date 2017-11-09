New town hotel unveiled

The 91-room hotel, which will occupy the site alongside a new Co-op supermarket and various other businesses, is due to open next spring.

Plans for the multi-million-pound project to redevelop the site were approved in December 2014 after an earlier scheme was rejected because it was felt that too many historic buildings in Pitt Street and Dumaresq Street would be lost.

The approved plans include the retention of four of the six properties that form part of the site, three of which have been given to the National Trust for Jersey.