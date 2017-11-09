New air taxi service takes to the skies

Customers of new inter-island airline Waves would ultimately be able to order flights online or through an Uber-style app, the company said.

However, the company is currently in the ‘beta phase’ of its launch and is only taking bookings via email at present.

The operator is using a ten-seater aircraft through private hangars rather than airport terminals and is now operating flights between Guernsey and

Jersey seven days a week for £65 per person one-way, including a 20 kg luggage allowance.

Waves chief executive Nick Magliocchetti, said: ‘We have been working across the various departments from operations and flight crew through to bookings and customer experience to manage the initial transition of going live.

‘It has been a very successful first few weeks and we have received a huge amount of great feedback and public support.’

Emy De La Mare, head of PR and marketing for Waves, added that the airline was ‘listening to the feedback received during the soft launch phase, reviewing lessons learnt and working hard to provide the best customer service’.