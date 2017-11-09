CI Information Commissioner to stand down – and both islands will go it alone

Emma Martins took on responsibilities for data protection in Jersey in 2004. Since 2011 she has worked in both Jersey and Guernsey and has led preparations to implement new EU data protection regulations.

Following consultation, the new legislation in Jersey has recently been approved by the Council of Ministers and is due to be presented to the States in December.

Guernsey has decided it no longer wants a pan-islands commissioner managing two different sets of legislation and are establishing their own Information Commission.

Jersey's government is to bring forward plans to establish a similar role in the Island.