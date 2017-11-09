Charity funds lung cancer nurse

Rachel Foster has begun work as a lung cancer specialist nurse – a position which was created due to the fundraising efforts of Jersey Cancer Relief.

The Hospital already has existing specialist nurses for other types of cancer, but Miss Foster is the first with a focus on lung cancer, which causes around 130 deaths in Jersey each year.

As part of her role, Miss Foster, who previously worked in the Hospital’s endoscopy department, will work with other lung and oncology staff, as well as acting as a point of contact for lung cancer patients.

Miss Foster, who trained at Queen’s University in Belfast, said: ‘My role is to assist patients with their journey through treatment. Many patients have to travel for treatment and inevitably they will have worries and questions, which I can help them with.’

During her first month in the role she spent a week at Southampton General Hospital, where many Islanders with lung cancer receive their treatment.

Jersey Cancer Relief will fund Miss Foster’s position for two years before the Health Department takes over paying for the role.

The chairwoman of Jersey Cancer Relief, Joan Richard, said her organisation was delighted to be providing the funding for the new position.

She said: ‘We were approached by Hospital management, who had identified the need for a specialist nurse in this area and, after several meetings, it was decided that the charity would be able to fund the post.

‘This is not the first time we have helped the Hospital. We have also provided funding for a bowel screening nurse practitioner and the purchase of equipment for the mammography, dermatology and bowel screening departments. Our charity runs solely on donations, and we have been lucky enough to receive a number of bequests which have enabled us to fund these projects.

‘On meeting Rachel, we knew she was the perfect nurse for this position and we hope that she enjoys her new post.’