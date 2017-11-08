Rise in Condor’s police call-outs

Officers have been sent to the Elizabeth Terminal 25 times so far this year, compared to 18 times in the whole of last year, 15 in 2015 and 17 in 2014, according to a freedom of information request not lodged by this newspaper.

Ten of the call-outs this year were in response to requests from Condor staff. The figures for staff requests from 2014 to 2016 were five, four and five respectively.

Many of the cases were alcohol-related, including drunken aggressive behaviour both on board the ferries and in the terminal.

Incidents this year include two drunk and disorderly passengers who were dealt with by a Centenier, a male passenger being fined £1,000 in the Magistrate’s Court for assault on board a ship, and the police being called out to deal with a female passenger who was extremely drunk after returning from a day-trip to St Malo.

Last year’s cases included police being called to deal with angry passengers after the ferry was delayed due to bad weather, two men being escorted from the Harbour following anti-social behaviour on board and two French passengers refusing to leave the Elizabeth Terminal after missing their ferry.

In a statement, Condor said it was considering ‘additional security measures’ to help protect passengers and crew.

The company added: ‘We apply zero tolerance for dealing with unruly behaviour, particularly at sea, as it can affect all passengers, whether they are adults, children, residents travelling or visitors on holiday.

‘Any incidents caused by a small proportion reflect poorly on our communities and can endanger the safety of our passengers and crew. We investigate allegations of such behaviour rigorously and take action including prosecution and banning those whose conduct is deemed unacceptable. As a prudent operator and retailer, we recognise our responsibility to monitor the sale and consumption of alcohol on board and take steps to address unacceptable behaviour or consumption.

‘Our company maintains close working links with the local police and authorities in St Malo, the ports in both islands and in Poole and Portsmouth.

‘From time to time, regrettably, we are obliged to call local police forces to intervene in extreme cases. We are considering additional security measures to address this matter further.’