Police to launch 'gun surrender'

On Monday forces across Britain are due to take part in Operation Aztec – a two-week 'firearm surrender' during which people can dispose of guns and ammunition without fear of prosecution.

The initiative is being led by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service, which provides intelligence and information on firearms-related crime to police forces across the British Isles.

In a statement, Chief Inspector Chris Beechey, head of firearms for the States police, said: 'If anyone is in possession of an unwanted or unlicensed firearm this campaign is the perfect opportunity to surrender them. We just want more guns out of harm’s way.

'You may have inherited one or simply found one in your loft or shed that you had forgotten about.

'You can now hand these in knowing that you have disposed of them safely and you can do this without fear of prosecution for illegal possession, at the point of surrender.'

During a similar national campaign three years ago more than 6,000 guns, including handguns, rifles, antique guns and imitation firearms, as well as ammunition were handed in across Britain.

Last week the JEP reported that almost 10,000 privately owned firearms are currently held by more than 1,000 people in Jersey.

In terms of guns per capita, Jersey is placed 63rd in the world's top 100, with 9.2 guns per 100 people. The UK, which has 6.6 guns per 100 people, is 82nd.

The figures do not take into account the estimated six million air rifles owned in the UK which, unlike in Jersey, do not require certification.

The USA, meanwhile, has about 101 guns per 100 people.

Anyone wanting to dispose of a firearm or ammunition is being asked to phone the States police on 612612 to arrange safe collection.