Man had knife in town street

Joseph Daniel McCool (31), of Tower Road, who also pleaded guilty to breach of the peace and malicious damage, is due to be sentenced later this month.

McCool was in possession of the knife in the area of Brighton Road and Midvale Road on 21 October.

He also committed the breach of the peace and the malicious damage of a Shelter Trust window on the same occasion. No details were given about the incident.

McCool further pleaded guilty to a charge of contempt of court.

Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris said this offence was committed when McCool directed inappropriate language at a judge while being remanded in custody during a previous hearing.

The defendant said: ‘I would like to apologise for my behaviour, as I know it was unacceptable.’

Mr Harris said: ‘I will treat that apology as dealing with the contempt.

‘However, it does not matter what decision is made by the Magistrate, you should treat the court with respect.’

McCool further admitted a breach of a 12-month binding-over order imposed in July.

Remanding McCool into custody Mr Harris said: ‘You have to accept that there is a risk of a custodial sentence in any event.’

The case was adjourned until 20 November.