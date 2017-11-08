Driver in hospital after town crash

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called out after a silver VW driven by a 33-year-old man and a black Volvo driven by a 64-year-old man collided near Social Security in La Motte Street at about 7.40 am.

The Volvo struck a lamppost, which was left badly damaged. The driver was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be serious.

Jersey Electricity staff were sent to the scene to make the lamppost safe.