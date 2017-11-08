Menu

Advertising

Driver in hospital after town crash

News | Published:

A DRIVER has been taken to hospital following a car crash in town.

(19790810)

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called out after a silver VW driven by a 33-year-old man and a black Volvo driven by a 64-year-old man collided near Social Security in La Motte Street at about 7.40 am.

The Volvo struck a lamppost, which was left badly damaged. The driver was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be serious.

Jersey Electricity staff were sent to the scene to make the lamppost safe.

News

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News