£47 million overhaul of public sector

Under proposals announced by the States Employment Board, people employed across the public sector will be subject to one set of terms and conditions and a standardised pay scheme, meaning that all departmental policy would be the same regarding issues such as maternity leave, holidays and overtime.

A total of 96 per cent of affected staff will see an increase in their pensionable pay to the end of 2020. Fewer than 200 will see a drop in pensionable pay, partly due to the removal of historic pay protection arrangements. However, their pay will be protected until the end of 2020.

Ambulance Service staff would see an average pay rise of 21.4% by 2020, while Youth Service staff would see a 19.1% rise. Civil servants would see a rise of 3.3%.

However, unions are urging public sector staff to reject the plans over concerns about pension pots and pay awards and are expected to ballot members on whether to accept the changes in the coming weeks.

SEB chairman Senator Andrew Green said that the changes would mean ‘fairer and more consistent treatment for employees doing the same type of job across the public sector’ and that it would be the ‘biggest modernisation of the public sector for a generation at least’.

The States said that the modernisation project would have an impact on 5,100 staff – 96 per cent of whom would see an increase in pensionable pay to the end of 2020. Staff were due to receive messages this morning about how the changes would affect them personally.

However, workers’ unions have said that pigeon-holing staff into set pay grades without a proper job evaluation scheme did not equate to ‘equal pay for work of equal value’, and that a large number of staff would ultimately be worse off.

Nick Corbel, regional representative for Unite the Union, said that the final package had been ‘rushed through’ and that a number of proposals had not been negotiated upon.

He added that the impact on pensions had not been fully discussed and that the pay awards for the next three years would probably amount to below-inflation increases, which, he said, would ultimately leave staff with less income.

‘There will be a significant number of civil servants and manual workers who will suffer a detriment,’ he said. ‘For many years, pay awards have been below inflation levels and have eroded the final income for employees.’

He added that Unite would be recommending that its members reject the proposals and added that the other unions involved in the modernisation process had taken the same stance.

A letter from the Jersey Unions Council passed to the members of the Island’s various unions was sent last week recommending the rejection.

The letter, which has been seen by the JEP, said: ‘All the Unions remain united in having three common areas of great concern, as well as having unique concerns particular to their members.

‘The common areas of concern are: 1. The current job evaluation scheme does not provide a solution that meets the aim of “equal pay for work of equal value”. All that is happening is entire pay groups are being migrated into a new pay spine without any changes to fit how they were evaluated.

‘2. The employer’s final offer means all pay increases will be included in the new WFM [workforce modernisation] package and many will receive further below-RPI increases during this period, as well as some not receiving any increases at all. All Unions are agreed that pay negotiations must remain outside WFM and be undertaken annually.

‘3. The effect on employees’ pensions is not yet fully understood and changes within WFM are currently outside the provisions of the pensions scheme legislation, so must be confirmed and any changes [put] in place before this can be accepted.

‘If all the Unions decide to ballot members on this offer, please consider not only what will happen to your own position, but also how your colleagues will be affected.’

Senator Green said reform was ‘essential’ and that reducing the number of pay grades – currently 75 – to ten would allow staff to plan their career better and move between departments in the knowledge they would earn equal pay for similar roles.

‘Our public sector reform programme is about more than making short-term savings,’ he said. ‘It is about becoming more efficient, more digital, trying to do more with less and making the organisation [prepared] for the future.

‘Rewarding our staff appropriately and fairly is part of this reform, which is why we are increasing pay for front-line staff – 1,000 nurses and midwives, 35 paramedics and more than 800 manual workers will see average pay rises of between seven per cent and 21 per cent over four years.’