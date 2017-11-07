Tax amnesty could yield £1.5m

A voluntary disclosure period was launched in April by the Comptroller of Taxes, before a stricter penalties regime is introduced next year, and so far approximately 50 Islanders have come forward to admit to accidental and deliberate omissions on past tax returns.

During the amnesty period Islanders are immune from fines or prosecution for any disclosures they make. The most common reasons given for non-disclosure so far have included honest oversight, copying last year’s return, not realising certain income had to be declared and forgetting what investments are held.

In a statement, the Taxes Office urged Islanders to come forward with any additional disclosures before the end of this year and warned that harsher penalties would be introduced next year if tax returns were submitted incorrectly.

‘When the Taxes Office find errors on returns, they ordinarily investigate prior years, which could uncover several years of errors and omissions,’ the statement says. ‘Islanders are encouraged to check their tax affairs now before the likelihood of both deliberate and innocent errors being uncovered increases.’

The Comptroller has agreed that any additional tax liabilities uncovered during the amnesty can be repaid on a ‘flexible’ basis.

The online disclosure form can be found here.

Islanders can also call a helpline on 440004, while help leaflets are available in Polish and Portuguese from the tax help desk and Citizens Advice.