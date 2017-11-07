Man headbutted pub glass door – then returned with knife

Bruno Miguel da Silva Gomes Serrao, of Mont Pinel, St Saviour, was bound over to be of good behaviour for six months and banned from bars and clubs for three months following the drunken incident at the Bacchus Bar in La Motte Street.

He was also fined £1,000 and ordered to pay £110 compensation after pleading guilty to being in possession of a knife with a six-inch blade, being disorderly on licensed premises and damaging the door.

Centenier David Curtis said that Serrao had gone into the pub at about 4.30 pm on 2 October and began drinking with friends.

At about 8.30 pm staff decided he was too drunk and refused to serve him on three occasions. The defendant then walked outside to the decking area in front of the bar, where he had an altercation with a friend.

The pub manager intervened and told Serrao to calm down and leave but the defendant refused and became aggressive. He then headbutted the glass on the front door, causing it to smash.

Serrao left the bar but shortly afterwards returned. Mr Curtis said that a member of staff saw him holding a small kitchen knife in his right hand.

The court heard that Serrao had recently moved to Jersey from London, where he said he had carried a knife for protection because of the high crime levels in the capital.

However, it was accepted that he did not brandish the weapon or threaten anyone with it.

Advocate Sarah Dale, defending, submitted that he surrendered the knife and put it down, knowing the police would find it.

She said that when he was in London he had worked close to a location where there had been terror attacks. Advocate Dale said that Serrao was remorseful and the incident was out of character.

In sentencing, Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris said: ‘The licensee commits an offence if he serves someone who has had too much to drink. You were abusive and then caused damage. This whole episode is drink-induced. To come back a short while later with a knife is a serious aggravating circumstance. Just having a knife is itself dangerous.’