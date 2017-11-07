Fraudster admits guilt minutes before trial

Luis Miguel Fernandes’ trial had been due to start in the Royal Court on Monday morning after he initially pleaded not guilty to the two charges.

However, after the 25-year-old changed his plea he was remanded in custody and is due to appear before the Royal Court on Friday to set a date for his sentencing.

Fernandes, who required a translator in court, had previously admitted seven additional counts of fraud and a further three of attempted fraud by obtaining money from four people.

He has now admitted to twice fraudulently cashing cheques that were meant to be paid to Natercio Limited and were ‘not properly payable to him’ in November 2016.

As the trial was due to begin, Advocate Susan Pearmain, defending, said: ‘I have spoken with my client this morning, as a result of which he has instructed me to enter guilty pleas to the two counts on which there was due to be a trial.’

Remanding Fernandes in custody, Commissioner Sir Christopher Pitchers added that the defendant ‘is facing almost certainly a prison sentence’.

Jurats Paul Nicolle and Pamela Pitman were sitting.