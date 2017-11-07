Ex-Jersey Gas MD dies

Mr Garlick, who left the energy firm a number of years ago and until earlier this year was managing director of Isle of Sark Shipping, died suddenly on 27 October.

Tony Le Lievre, president of the Sark Chamber of Commerce, said the father of two had been a force for change in Sark’s tourism industry in his four years with the shipping company.

‘I felt he was an honest, straightforward man who always did his best for the island.

‘He was a well-meaning man who embraced his role in Sark,’ he said.

Mr Garlick, who had a first-class honours degree from Salford University, started his career with British Gas in 1978 and worked for Esso Petroleum in the early 1990s. He is well-known locally for his time with both Jersey and Guernsey Gas.