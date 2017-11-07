Chief Minister visits Middle East to build on existing relations

It is Ian Gorst’s first official visit to the country and is part of a two-day trip which saw him visit Saudi Arabia on Monday.

While in Saudi Arabia, Senator Gorst met the country’s Foreign Affairs Minister, His Excellency Adel Al-Jubeir, as well as the Vice-Finance Minister His Excellency Dr Hamad Al-Bazai.

The Chief Minister discussed the current business relationships between the Island and Saudi Arabia, as well as the potential for further co-operation in the future, a spokesman for the States said.

On Tuesday, Senator Gorst was due to meet Bahrain’s Finance Minister as well as the governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain.

The visit is part of a government policy to develop strong working relationships with the Middle East. In recent years, Jersey has signed taxation agreements with both countries.

Last week, Senator Gorst made an official visit to Brussels to meet representatives from six EU member states – Cyprus, France, Italy, Ireland, Romania and the UK. That visit formed part of plans to discuss the Island’s post-Brexit future and, in the case of Romania, their EU presidency for the first half of 2019.