Two new festive attractions at the Fort

Families are being invited to take part in a special sing-along with Olaf and Elsa from the popular Disney movie Frozen and meet the Elves and Mrs Santa Claus at a special Elf Workshop.

The two new events will run alongside the annual ice-skating rink as part of a series known as Festive Fort.

Colin Stanier, the manager of marketing and events at Fort Regent, said there is more still to be announced as part of the initiative, including a ‘chills and thrills virtual-reality experience and much more’.

The ice rink is due to open on 7 December and will run until 14 January, while three performances of the Let It Snow! Frozen sing-a-long are scheduled for 23 December.

The Elf Workshop, during which children will meet Mrs Claus for a drink and a cookie before making something to take home for the Christmas tree, is aimed at children aged two to eight. It is due to run from 9 to 12 December and again from 14 to 24 December. Tickets for both events are available on eventbrite.com.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Ruff, the owner of Tamba Park, has confirmed that he will not be opening his own ice rink this year as he previously suggested he might. However, he confirmed that there were plans for a special ‘Christmas experience’ which are due be announced in the next couple of weeks.