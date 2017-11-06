Menu

Teenage moped rider taken to hospital after accident

MOTORISTS are being urged to take extra care on the roads, following two accidents on Monday morning.

A 16-year-old female scooter rider was taken to hospital after coming off her bike on Old Beaumont Hill at about 8.30 am.

No other vehicle was involved.

About half an hour earlier, a blue Ford Ranger driven by a 22-year-old man skidded into the back of a sliver VW Polo driven by a 25-year-old woman outside Bel Royal Garage. No-one was injured.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the States police said: 'We have taken several reports of road traffic collisions this morning.

'It's chilly out there, the leaves have been falling and the roads are damp, leaving some roads particularly slippery.

'Please take extra care, remembering the two-second rule and that the stopping distance at 30mph is 23 metres/75 feet.'

