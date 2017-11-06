St Helier may spend windfall on upgrades

St Helier will be the main beneficiary of a States decision to grant a one-off payment to the parishes totalling almost £900,000.

The money was left unspent after Members blocked a previously agreed proposal for the States to pay rates on its buildings at the eleventh hour last year because of concerns over the wording of changes to the Rates Law.

However, Members agreed to divide the funds between the parishes, meaning that for 2017, at least, each parish will receive a no-strings-attached slice of the money.

The proposal was agreed by 38 votes to four with only Constables Michel Le Troquer and John Le Maistre and Deputies Carolyn Labey and Anne Pryke voting against it.

St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft said that the funds could be used for important town improvement projects but that ultimately parishioners would decide how it was spent.

He added that he would be consulting residents over the next two weeks to gauge their views before a vote was held on what projects could benefit from the windfall at a parish assembly at the end of the month.

He also confirmed that he was working on an amendment to the 2018 Budget to make the States pay rates on an annual basis to ‘get this battle sorted once and for all’.

‘The Havre des Pas group has been working towards the village-improvement scheme for several years,’ he said. ‘It is a States road so any capital project there would need to be paid for by the States, not the parish, but in order to kickstart that project some of the money would be very useful for a feasibility study of what can be done.

Advertising

‘There are a number of other schemes that are related to pedestrian safety.’

He said there were areas on Tower Road near First Tower and near D’Auvergne School that could do with increased pedestrian safety measures. The Constable added that parishioners could decide to hold on to the money and opt to use it to reduce next year’s rates bills, but the early feedback he had was that the money should be spent on improving the parish.

Mr Crowcroft hopes that States Members will once again support his plans to request the States to pay rates on its buildings on an annual basis. He is due to lodge an amendment to the Budget within the next week. He said: ‘Members have in principle accepted that the States should pay rates on its buildings as everyone else does. I don’t want to have to have an annual fight. I clearly need to make sure that this matter is put to bed properly in the Budget debate.’

The 2018 Budget is due to be debated on Tuesday 28 November.