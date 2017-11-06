'Make Waterfront a vibrant, mixed area with open space'

The Environment Department, which has begun working with the Design Council to update the Waterfront Masterplan, held a workshop with States Members, local architects and members of the public to gauge the main issues.

One of the key projects in the area is the Jersey International Finance Centre – a six-block office scheme which is being developed by the States-owned Jersey Development Company.

A number of people who attended the event raised concerns about how the area is connected to the rest of town, a lack of open space and making sure that the whole of the site did not simply become office blocks and has a mix of bars, restaurants and cultural activities.

A review of the masterplan, which dates back to 2008, was ordered last year on the recommendation of independent planning inspector Philip Staddon, who described the existing version as ‘out of date’.

Earlier this year, Environment Minister Steve Luce described the existing plans to redevelop the Waterfront as ‘too restrictive, too detailed and too downright boring’ as he called for a review and overhaul of the masterplan.

Those who attended the workshop were asked what the main issues were, what their dream Waterfront site might look like and how the development should proceed.

John Baker, who lives at the nearby Castle Quay development and has campaigned against the JIFC development, said that there were issues around connectivity and how Islanders can get to the Waterfront.

Architect Jane Blakeley raised concerns about what happens next, after the workshop. ‘There is always the excitement of ideas,’ she said. ‘What fundamentally happens every time these workshops happen and masterplans are drawn up is that the politicians don’t listen. They do their own thing.’

Advertising

David Cabeldu, of action group Save Our Shoreline, said that Building 6 – the third block of the JIFC project, which has received planning permission – needed to be halted if the Waterfront is to be used for anything other than offices. He said that the building would ‘bookend the site’ and would stop other activities from taking place there.

Others at the event raised concerns about the lack of provision for green space.

The feedback from the workshop was due to be put to politicians, developers and senior civil servants at a further workshop today.

What they said:

Advertising

Harrison Matthews, Victoria College student

‘There are a lot of businesses and a lot of buildings, but is it too much? Maybe there could be more green space and touristy areas there. I think having things like that would help Jersey more than just having a lot of buildings and offices. Everyone is here to give their views and I hope that they are taken on board.’

Mike Waddington, architect

‘It is important to get an understanding of the commitment to funding. I was intrigued to hear someone saying it is going to be a 100-year project. In order to do that and make it viable, the taxpayer is going to have to accept that they will have to put their hands in their pockets and make something decent happen.’

James Linder, of Digital Jersey

‘If we want to look seriously at diversifying the economy then any office space there is going to have to reflect that. For example, if you are designing something for the creative or digital industries, perhaps that needs smaller office space. There is an argument of “build it and they will come” – if you want a digital sector, build what those industries need.’