In the second terrifying story to emerge from the country about a Jersey family caught up in forest fires fanned by Hurricane Ophelia last month, musician Chris Sorda tells how he escaped only to reach safety to find no sign of his wife and children.

He says his legs gave way as he faced the awful possibility that they had died in the flames.

The fires scorched vast swathes of land in Portugal and northern Spain and killed more than 25 people.

‘This was Portugal’s driest summer in 90 years and we had been watching forest fires in the distance all summer,’ Mr Sorda said.

‘The terrible fire of Pedrão Grande was 30 km away from us. At night it looked like the devil’s work and you feared for anything near it. The wind was picking up and there was smoke everywhere. I looked around and I saw the flames on the side of the mountain opposite.

‘There was no panic and so we drove to our friend’s house looking back at a fire that was big, but not moving.’

Mr Sorda left his wife and children in a safe place and returned to his home. It was then that he saw both sides of the mountain on fire. The emergency services arrived and he soon realised he had been cut off from his family.

‘I drove as fast as I could up a steep mountain, never knowing if the fire had got ahead of me,’ he recalled. ‘I remember screaming, crying and punching the steering wheel, angry that I was going to die like this.

‘I got to the arranged meeting point in a town called Oliveira praying that I would see my friend’s car and know my family got out – but I turned the corner to find they were not there. There are no words to describe the level of disappointment. I lost control of my legs when I saw they hadn’t made it.’

Mr Sorda was later reunited with his family.

He is now asking Islanders to donate tools and building materials so that he can rebuild the farm he bought with his wife, Venetia, when they moved from Jersey to central Portugal in 2013. The wooden cabin on the farm where they lived with their two children, Ewin and Gino, is now a burnt-out ruin.

They have also lost a tool shed, music room – which included some of Mr Sorda’s equipment – and a roundhouse, which the family were in the process of building to rent out as holiday accommodation in the future.

They are now living in a one-bedroom house in a nearby village and their local council is paying their rent, electricity and water bills until their family home is rebuilt.

Mr Sorda (51), who played in Jersey band Uno Más for 18 years alongside Islander Simon Hector, is hoping Islanders will help him to rebuild his home by donating old tools. The tools will also be used to help rebuild other homes in the area which were also destroyed.

Mr Sorda plans to visit Jersey later this month to collect any donated tools and play a fundraising gig with Mr Hector at the Corbière Phare on 17 November.

Islanders can donate any old tools and building materials to the Romerils tool department at La Collette during the store’s opening hours.

A fortnight ago, Jerseywoman Caryn Le Feuvre said that she was lucky to be alive after fires of ‘indescribable’ heat and noise destroyed the farm she has spent 27 years dedicating her life to.

She was evacuated from her home with her three daughters, one of whom is disabled.