Contactless cards causing fundraising fatigue

A recent nationwide survey, conducted by UK research consultancy Consumer Intelligence, shows that the switch to contactless cards is costing charities as people are giving less because they do not carry as much cash as they used to.

Research found that 58 per cent of people who completed the survey said they carried less cash on them, preferring to use their contactless card to pay for purchases of less than £30.

The study found that 37 per cent of people who regularly donate money to charity collectors say they have cut back in the past year, and they estimate they are giving an average £14 a year less.

Pam Aubert, the chairwoman of Jersey’s Fundraising Forum, said fundraising fatigue was affecting all charities and they were all working hard to raise the funds to keep the organisations running.

She said: ‘Public collections are always a mixed bag – it depends on the day of the week, the weather and potentially a number of other external factors. I think we should make it easy for people to donate to charities and the mobile market is a prime example of a route to raise funds locally that is not currently being used.

‘A lot of charities take donations via their websites but you can also set up donation buttons on Facebook and Twitter. Some retailers support local charities by offering things like adding a 25p donation to charity when you pay at the checkout with a card. This is a fantastic way to generate funds for charities and again it is tapping into the transient/mobile market of shoppers.’

She added: ‘There will always be a place for charities to hold collections in public, which works to raise the profile of the charity as well as funds, which are invaluable.’

According to Consumer Intelligence, the trend is particularly obvious among younger people – 71 per cent of 18- to 24-year-olds say they use less cash than a year ago, while over-65s are also changing their behaviour, with 49 per cent of those surveyed cutting back on cash.