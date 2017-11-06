Car swept into the sea off slip in Jersey

Witnesses said the vehicle was swept into the sea at high tide at about 7 pm.

In a statement on their Facebook page on Sunday, the States police said: 'We have this evening taken a report of a vehicle that was parked on the slip at Green Street/Havre des Pas that has now floated off and is now submerged in the sea.

'Due to the time of evening and the tidal state at the moment, recovery won’t be possible until low tide.

'We would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists that parking on slipways is not permitted in St Helier and that parking on other slipways is permitted in accordance with the signage displayed.

'We would remind motorists that the tide does rise twice a day and if you are parking on a slipway which is permitted, please check the times of the tide.'