Car 'rolled onto roof' in dramatic early morning crash

The dark coloured hatchback, possibly a VW Golf, was travelling north up Grande Route de St Jean at about 2.50 am on Saturday when it narrowly avoided a head-on collision with a small car coming in the opposite direction.

According to witnesses, the hatchback then crashed into a wall and rolled onto its roof before righting itself and being driven off.

Anyone with information is being asked to phone the States police on 612612 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.